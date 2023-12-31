Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to The Judgment Day on social media

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to react to The Judgment Day's latest achievement.

The Judgment Day had a dominant run in 2023, with faction members Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest enjoying championship success. The group also added a fifth member in the form of JD McDonagh.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley reacted with a two-word message after The Judgment Day was voted as WWE on FOX's "Faction of the Year." She sent a two-word message:

"Dam straight!" wrote Ripley.

Adam Copeland (Edge) revealed why The Judgment Day was formed

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, recently spoke about The Judgment Day's origins.

In an interview with the 3NT Wrestling podcast, Copeland said he felt Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest could do more as part of the heel group:

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, Rhea, and Finn, and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That, to me, was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again," he mentioned.

Copeland added:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that, at some point, you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'"

Priest and Balor are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and will defend her title on RAW: Day 1 against Ivy Nile.

Do you think Balor, Ripley, Priest, and co. will have a bigger year in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

