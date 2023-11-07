Rhea Ripley sends warning ahead of high-stakes WWE RAW match

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a warning ahead of a huge match tonight on WWE RAW.

Earlier today, the promotion announced that there will be a Women's Battle Royal taking place on WWE RAW tonight in Pennsylvania. The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a future title shot against the Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley was in action this past Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel and overcame her biggest challenge yet. The Eradicator successfully defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event this past Saturday night.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Ripley took to social media to deliver a warning to whoever wins the Women's Battle Royal tonight. The 27-year-old wished everyone in the match good luck but added that they all are going to need it if they challenge her for the title.

"Good luck… To everybody. You’re gonna need it 😈," she posted.

Rhea Ripley's dominant title reign began at WrestleMania 39, and there seemingly is no end in sight. It will be interesting to see who wins the Battle Royal tonight on RAW and goes on to face The Judgment Day member for the Women's World Championship.

Who would you like to see win the Battle Royal tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

