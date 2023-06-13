Rhea Ripley sent out a threat to the women's division after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send out a threat to the women's division after the latest RAW episode.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion has been undefeated since she won the title in a bout against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. In her last title defense at WWE Night of Champions, Ripley defeated Natalya within 69 seconds.

Rhea Ripley took to the social media platform and responded to a tweet that said, 'babe, there's a new rhea promo out.' Ripley replied, that she will devour the women's division.

You can check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley has already made a name for herself in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the RAW Women's Championship, WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the latest episode of RAW, Ripley was crowned with the new Women's World Championship belt by Adam Pearce.

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark wants to face Rhea Ripley for the title after winning Money in the Bank

Zoey Stark recently opened up about facing Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship if she wins the Money in the Bank ladder match.

After helping Trish Stratus to defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions, Stark recently won the qualifier for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match against Natalya.

In a recent interview, Stark said she was sure she is going to win the Women's Money in the Bank Match.

"[What can we expect from Zoey Stark on July 1st in London?] How is that even a question? You know I'm gonna win the Money in the Bank. I'm gonna climb up that ladder and grab that briefcase and that's mine," she said.

She went on to say that she was going to cash in on Ripley, and they would beat the cr*p out of each other. You can read more about it here.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled the BRAND NEW Women's World Championship and presented it to @RheaRipley_WWE ! What do you think? BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled the BRAND NEW Women's World Championship and presented it to @RheaRipley_WWE! What do you think? 🔥#WWERaw https://t.co/M7T5R7g8gC

Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, and IYO SKY have all qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. They will be looking to win the match and cash in on either Asuka or Rhea Ripley.

Who do you think will win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes