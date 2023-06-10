29-year-old WWE star vows to "beat the cr*p" out of Rhea Ripley

Zoey Stark recently disclosed her plan to cash in on the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley if she wins the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Stark was recently drafted from NXT to Monday Night RAW. Last Monday, the 29-year-old qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Natalya on the Red Brand. Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Bayley, and IYO SKY have also reserved their place in the bout.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Stark vowed to win the Women's Money in the Bank Match and cash in on Ripley. She pointed out that they would have a good bout and they will "beat the cr*p" out of each other.

"[What can we expect from Zoey Stark on July 1st in London?] How is that even a question? You know I'm gonna win the Money in the Bank. I'm gonna climb up that ladder and grab that briefcase and that's mine," she said. [From 02:05 to 02:15]

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion added:

"[Is there one of the titles you have your eyes on after winning the Money in the Bank?] I really want Rhea Ripley. [Why so?] Oh, because I feel like we could have an amazing match. I feel like we'll have great chemistry inside of the ring together and we'll have a fun time doing it honestly. We'll beat the cr*p out of each other and I think that would be fun to watch." [From 02:19 to 02:38]

Check out the entire video below:

Zoey Stark sent a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

After joining Monday Night RAW, Zoey Stark aligned herself with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in her feud with Becky Lynch. The 29-year-old even helped The Diva of the Decade defeat The Man at WWE Night of Champions.

Stark and Lynch would now square off in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In her interview with TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion sent a message to The Man.

"Look, Becky was saying that she wants to sit here and ruin my life. We got her twice and she has yet to get us once. I'm not too worried about Becky. She's a tough competitor, but I still have Trish backing me up here," she said.

