Rhea Ripley set for a huge rematch after 332 days at Saturday Night's Main Event 

Rhea Ripley got into a huge brawl on Monday Night RAW in a moment of revenge from earlier in the night. She got herself a match at Saturday Night's Main Event - marking a rematch after 332 days.

This week on RAW, fans saw another woman declare her entry into the Royal Rumble match - last year's winner Bayley. The announcement set up a rematch against Nia Jax from SummerSlam, with Nia once again getting the win over RAW's newest star. However, Nia also assaulted Rhea Ripley earlier in the night.

After Nia Jax picked up the win, Ripley came out and initiated a brawl, leading to a lot of backstage figures coming out to stop things. When she had the chance, she declared that she wanted to face Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This marks 332 days since their rematch, and it will be 337 days between Elimination Chamber last year and SNME this weekend. It seems that WWE is gearing up for a feud between Ripley and Jax in the weeks to come.

The last time they faced off, they headlined the Premium Live Event in Perth and it was The Eradicator who stood tall.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Rhea Ripley will be able to stand tall again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback