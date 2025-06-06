Rhea Ripley is set to have a major push at WWE Money in the Bank, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank is just days away, which has naturally led to speculation about who the winners will be this time around. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Rhea Ripley is the straightforward pick in the women's division match.

The Eradicator is rightfully regarded as one of the biggest names in the company, not just in the women's division of the roster. Her rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric, with her skill and talent on the mic paving the way to stardom. She has a dedicated fanbase eager to see her win, and Teddy Long believes that MITB might just go her way.

On The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked who he thinks will win the MITB Ladder Match. Teddy didn't hesitate before saying:

"I am going with Rhea Ripley." [1:49 onwards]

Another veteran believes Rhea Ripley won't win the WWE Money in the Bank contract

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, The Eradicator may not be the one picked to win the coveted prize at MITB.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter explained why Alexa Bliss was his pick for the winner. He talked about how Alexa was no longer part of The Wyatt Sicks, which opened the door for her solo push in the company. He said:

"Alexa Bliss. They are gonna bring her back in a big way. The fans want her back in a big way and she is not with The Wyatt Sicks at this point... Anyway, I thinks Alexa Bliss is going to surprise everybody and win that." [0:47 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Bill Apter's or Teddy Long's predictions will come true at WWE Money in the Bank.

