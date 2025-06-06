"The fans want her" - Veteran convinced that Rhea Ripley will not be picked to win WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank is right around the corner, and fans are busy predicting who this year's standout champions could be. However, according to a wrestling veteran, Rhea Ripley might not be the victor over another name this time around.

Ad

In the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the six participants are Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer. While Rhea arguably is the biggest star on the list, Bill Apter thinks Alexa Bliss will be the one to take home the win.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated that considering the five-time former World Champion did not get involved with the storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks, she could have a free solo run. He also noted that the fans wanted her back in the spotlight.

Ad

Trending

"Alexa Bliss. They are gonna bring her back in a big way. The fans want her back in a big way and she is not with The Wyatt Sicks at this point... Anyway, I thinks Alexa Bliss is going to surprise everybody and win that." [0:47 onwards]

Ad

Another WWE veteran doesn't think Alexa Bliss has a chance

While Bill Apter is convinced that Alexa Bliss will be taking the MITB briefcase, Mark Henry has a different idea entirely.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran claimed that Bliss, alongside Roxanne Perez, had no chance of winning the six-woman bout match. He said:

"I think that legit there's three people that have a chance. And that's Rhea, that's Giulia, and Naomi. I don't think that Roxanne and Alexa are in a place where, 'Oh they can...,'" Henry said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Alexa Bliss has what it takes to defeat everyone else at WWE Money in the Bank.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!