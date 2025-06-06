"The fans want her" - Veteran convinced that Rhea Ripley will not be picked to win WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank is right around the corner, and fans are busy predicting who this year's standout champions could be. However, according to a wrestling veteran, Rhea Ripley might not be the victor over another name this time around.
In the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the six participants are Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer. While Rhea arguably is the biggest star on the list, Bill Apter thinks Alexa Bliss will be the one to take home the win.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated that considering the five-time former World Champion did not get involved with the storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks, she could have a free solo run. He also noted that the fans wanted her back in the spotlight.
"Alexa Bliss. They are gonna bring her back in a big way. The fans want her back in a big way and she is not with The Wyatt Sicks at this point... Anyway, I thinks Alexa Bliss is going to surprise everybody and win that." [0:47 onwards]
Another WWE veteran doesn't think Alexa Bliss has a chance
While Bill Apter is convinced that Alexa Bliss will be taking the MITB briefcase, Mark Henry has a different idea entirely.
Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran claimed that Bliss, alongside Roxanne Perez, had no chance of winning the six-woman bout match. He said:
"I think that legit there's three people that have a chance. And that's Rhea, that's Giulia, and Naomi. I don't think that Roxanne and Alexa are in a place where, 'Oh they can...,'" Henry said.
As of now, it remains to be seen if Alexa Bliss has what it takes to defeat everyone else at WWE Money in the Bank.
If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!