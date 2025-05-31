2 popular WWE Superstars have no chance of winning Money in the Bank briefcase, says legend

Five WWE Superstars have already advanced to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Two of these ladies have no chance of winning the briefcase, according to Hall of Famer Mark Henry.
After a few months of absence, Alexa Bliss returned to SmackDown in early May. She later defeated Chelsea Green and Michin to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez officially joined RAW on May 19. That same night, she advanced the bout by defeating Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match. Bliss and Perez will now battle Naomi, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and the winner of the Triple Threat between Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile on Monday's RAW.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry claimed neither Bliss nor Perez has a chance of winning the Money in the Bank contract:
"I think that legit there's three people that have a chance. And that's Rhea, that's Giulia, and Naomi. I don't think that Roxanne and Alexa are in a place where, 'oh they can...,'" The World Strongest Man said. [From 32:44 - 33:00]
Ex-WWE star thinks Alexa Bliss will win the Money in the Bank match
While Mark Henry thinks Alexa Bliss is not among the favorites to win the Women's Money in the Bank match, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) believes otherwise.
Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt predicted that The Goddess would emerge victorious on June 7:
"Out of the group—Alexa [Bliss]. I just think her reactions since she's come back have been so strong, and people have wanted to see her. So, they [WWE] have used her sparingly, but her reactions have been so damn strong," he said.
The five-time women's champion previously won the Money in the Bank briefcase seven years ago. It would be interesting to see if she would succeed in capturing it for the second time in her career.
