Alexa Bliss to win Money in the Bank briefcase for one major reason, believes former WWE champion

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is scheduled to compete at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE on June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. Ahead of the premium live event, former WWE star Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) explained why he believes The Goddess will win the six-woman gimmick match.

On the May 16, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Bliss defeated Michin and Chelsea Green to secure her place in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Other competitors confirmed for the multi-woman contest include Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi. The final participant would be decided after a Triple Threat Match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, featuring Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English believed The Five Feet of Fury was the top contender to secure the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. The former NXT Tag Team Champion reasoned that audience reactions for Alexa Bliss since her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble had been exceptionally strong, despite the company's limited use of her.

"Out of the group—Alexa [Bliss]. I just think her reactions since she's come back have been so strong, and people have wanted to see her. So, they [WWE] have used her sparingly, but her reactions have been so damn strong," English said. [From 36:39 to 37:03]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Alexa Bliss responds to top WWE Champion's shot at her

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton was involved in a segment with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. During the promo, The Buff Barbie took a shot at both former Women's World Champions, calling them "vintage."

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Little Miss Bliss responded to the reigning WWE Women's Champion by referring to her as a "cheap imitation."

"Funny being called “vintage” by the cheap imitation 🎀 #Smackdown #BlissInTheBank," Bliss wrote on X.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Goddess captures the MITB briefcase for the second time in her career.

Please credit the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast & give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

