Rhea Ripley set to make history at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE is all set to run Elimination Chamber: Perth in Rhea Ripley's home country this weekend. This will be a special event for The Judgment Day's Mami, but for multiple reasons.

The 14th WWE Elimination Chamber event will see Ripley return to Australia as champion. She will have friends and family in attendance at Optus Stadium as she defends the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. It was reported this week that current plans have this match probably being the main event, which would make history.

If Saturday's match between The Irresistible Force and The Eradicator closes the show, it will mark the first women's division bout to headline a main roster WWE Premium Live Event since Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair did it in 2021 at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, when Belair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The company will likely set several records and trends with the Elimination Chamber PLE this weekend. If the women's championship does go last, it would also be the first time two Australians were in the main event. Ripley is a known Aussie, but not many know Jax was also born Down Under.

The winner of Saturday's match between Jax and Ripley will advance to WrestleMania 40 to defend the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, against the winner of Saturday's Chamber match. Presumably the 'Mania match would be Jax or Ripley defending against one of these superstars - Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, or Naomi.

WWE Elimination Chamber notes and plans

WWE is just a few hours away from presenting the 14th Elimination Chamber PLE from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

The first WWE event in Australia since 2018 will be sold out with at least 50,000 people. This has been a near-sellout for some time, and with the walk-up sales, it is almost guaranteed to be a full house.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is rumored to appear. It's been reported that CM Punk did not make the trip. The company always teases big surprises this close to WrestleMania, but nothing is official.

Join us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will have live coverage of Elimination Chamber and all related breaking news. The event begins at 4am ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, starting with the one-hour Kickoff. Below is the updated card:

Kickoff Pre-show Match: Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane and Asuka defend against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne

Elimination Chamber Match for a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania 40: Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bianca Belair

Elimination Chamber Match for a WrestleMania 40 shot at World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Nia Jax

What are your bold predictions for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!