Why did Rhea Ripley drink beer from her shoe at the Elimination Chamber press event? Reason explained

At the recent Elimination Chamber press event, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made her presence felt as she indulged in a heated altercation with her Chamber match opponent, Nia Jax. After her face-off with Jax, the Judgment Day member shared the conclusion segment with Grayson Waller, where they drank beer from their shoes.

Many fans wondered about the potential reason behind the unfamiliar actions of both stars. However, in Australia, the actions of Ripley and Waller aren't new to anyone, as it is a traditional practice for Australians.

The shoey tradition is an unusual drinking practice that is quite popular in Australia. This tradition involves a shoe from which the person drinks a beverage, mainly alcoholic, in a single go, from the shoe. The shoe could be of the person itself or be someone else. The tradition is a common celebratory practice Down Under.

As the company returns to Australia after a hiatus, local fans are excited to witness this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. For those unaware, Super Show-Down 2018 was the last event WWE conducted in Australia. The live event took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Will Rhea Ripley main event Elimination Chamber 2024?

The match card of Elimination Chamber 2024 seems to include jam-packed action with Men's and Women's structured matches. The Eradicator will clash against the Irresistible Force for the Women's World Championship. The other Judgment Day members, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Additionally, the Kabuki Warriors will defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during the Kickoff Show. Amid this, recent reports arise from reliable source BWE, stating that the Australia PLE is expected to feature the Ripley and Jax title showdown as the headlining act.

The chances of this potential scenario have increased after Stamford-based Promotion chose Rhea and Nia to close the press event. It will be intriguing to see if Mami will close the premium live event in front of her home fans this Saturday.

