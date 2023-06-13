Rhea Ripley had several achievements added to her name after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley became the first woman to hold several titles after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

A new title was unveiled at this week's show for the current SmackDown Women's Champion. The Eradicator was presented with a new WWE Women’s World Championship belt by Adam Pearce.

Following this, she has now achieved the record of being the first NXT UK Women's Champion, first Women’s World Champion, and the last to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship.

"Rhea Ripley becomes the first to hold the NXT UK Women's Championship and WWE Women's World Championship. Also the last WWE Smackdown Women's Champion".

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Rhea Ripley becomes the first to hold the NXT UK Women's Championship and WWE Women's World Championship



The Nightmare defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since then, nobody has been able to defeat her.

In Rhea's last title defense at Night of Champions 2023, she defeated Natalya within 69 seconds.

Jim Cornette said Brandi Rhodes could return to feud with Rhea Ripley

Brandi Rhodes was mainly a ring announcer and backstage interviewer in WWE. However, Cody Rhodes' wife has competed outside of the Stamford-based promotion. She wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and AEW.

In a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran discussed the possibility of seeing Brandi return after seven years to feud with Ripley. Cornette said if that happens, then Ripley will turn into the biggest babyface ever.

"If Rhea Ripley feuded with Brandi Rhodes, first of all, that will turn Rhea into the biggest babyface ever. Second of all, it'll be the greatest feud in the history of wrestling," Last said. "And both of them can say to the other, 'I'm Mami, b*tch.'"

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

Brandi Rhodes recently hinted at a return to WWE when she wrote 'Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.'

