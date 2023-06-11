"Both of them could say to the other, 'I'm Mami, b*tch'" - Ex-WWE star possibly returning to face Rhea Ripley discussed by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed the possible return of Brandi Rhodes to face Rhea Ripley in WWE.

Although she had two runs in the Stamford-based company, Brandi was mainly a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. The 39-year-old later became an in-ring competitor when she wrestled in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and AEW. Cody Rhodes' wife recently teased a return to WWE to face Rhea Ripley after the latter confronted her husband on Monday Night RAW.

In a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran and his co-host Brian Last discussed the possibility of seeing Brandi return after seven years to go head-to-head against Ripley.

"If Rhea Ripley feuded with Brandi Rhodes, first of all, that will turn Rhea into the biggest babyface ever. Second of all, it'll be the greatest feud in the history of wrestling," Last said. "And both of them can say to the other, 'I'm Mami, b*tch,'" Cornette added. [9:43 - 9:54]

Would Cody Rhodes turn heel if his wife returns to WWE?

Since his return to the Stamford-based company in April 2022, Cody Rhodes has become the biggest babyface in WWE. However, Jim Cornette and his co-host Brian Last believe that could change if Brandi Rhodes made her comeback.

During the same episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Last pointed out that Cody may have to turn heel if Brandi rejoined the company. The wrestling veteran also agreed.

"I would sign up for that. If you promised me that would be on the show, I would watch it. But you know why I don't think they were going to do it, all kidding aside? I don't think Cody could stay the babyface he is with Brandi," Last said. "Yeah, there would be an element of that," Cornette replied. [10:01 - 10:13]

