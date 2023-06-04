Major champion seemingly issues an open challenge ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley seemingly issued an open challenge for her title ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

Rhea defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator has since defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash and Natalya at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based company is yet to announce an opponent for Ripley at Money in the Bank.

In an interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley seemingly issued an open challenge for her title ahead of the upcoming premium live event.

"Anyone. Anyone and everyone. I know I have a target on my back and everyone wants to get in the ring with me for the SmackDown Women's Championship. So, whoever steps up to the plate, I mean that's who it is. They're gonna feel my brutality and they're gonna realize why I am at the top of the food chain. I don't really care who it is. They can try and prove a point. They can try and make a name for themselves whoever it is. But at the end of the day, Mami's always on top, so...," Ripley said. [From 13:16 to 13:45]

Rhea Ripley sent a warning to the future WWE Money in the Bank winner

On July 1st, seven female superstars will square off in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The winner will earn a contract for a future Women's Championship match.

In her interview with Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley sent a bold warning to the future Money in the Bank winner.

"Look, I prove every single week why I'm the most dominant woman here in the WWE. So, whoever wins Money in the Bank, whoever becomes number-one contender at any point, I'm not really that worried because I'm just gonna prove to them once again exactly who Rhea Ripley is and what I am capable of. I'm gonna hold on to this championship for as long as I possibly can," she said.

Please credit Battleground Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

