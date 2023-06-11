Cody Rhodes may have to turn heel if 39-year-old superstar returns to WWE after 7 years, believes wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes may have to turn heel if his wife, Brandi Rhodes, returns to WWE.

Brandi had a brief run in the Stamford-based company in 2011. She later returned in 2013. However, she left again alongside her husband three years later. Since then, the 39-year-old has wrestled in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. Brandi recently took to Twitter to tease a return to take on Rhea Ripley after the SmackDown Women's Champion confronted Cody on RAW.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, co-host Brian Last addressed how Brandi's possible return could affect Cody's on-screen character.

"I would sign up for that. If you promised me that would be on the show, I would watch it. But you know why I don't think they were going to do it, all kidding aside? I don't think Cody could stay the babyface he is with Brandi," Last said. [10:01 - 10:10]

Cornette agreed with his co-host's statement:

"Yeah, there would be an element of that." [10:11 - 10:13]

How did WWE's Rhea Ripley respond to Brandi Rhodes' tweet?

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant force in the Stamford-based company over the past year. The Eradicator has defeated several top superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Bayley, and Asuka.

When Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter following Ripley's confrontation with Cody to state that "Papa won't hit Mami... but Mommy will," Ripley replied with a GIF of herself doing DX's "s*ck it" gesture.

Brandi has never competed inside a WWE ring. During her time in the company, she participated in only one Battle Royal in FCW, the promotion's developmental territory at the time. She mainly served as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer during her stint.

