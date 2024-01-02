Rhea Ripley shares bold prediction ahead of major WWE title match

Rhea Ripley has issued a bold prediction ahead of a major title match on tonight's WWE RAW Day 1 special.

The Eradicator is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile on tonight's RAW from San Diego, CA. This will be the first-ever bout between the two grapplers. The match was made after The Diamond Mine's Pitbull said she wanted to challenge the champion, and The Judgment Day's Mami promised to teach her a lesson.

Nile took to X today to hype her first main roster title shot. The 31-year-old responded to an official company graphic for the match.

"What a way to start 2024 [exploding head emoji] Happy New Year [fire emoji x 4] #WWEDay1," Nile wrote.

Ripley quickly responded to her challenger. The 27-year-old predicted a big beating to start the year.

"Starting the year getting beat TF up is WILD! Good for you though [hang loose emoji]," Ripley wrote.

Ripley's last televised title defense came at Survivor Series in late November when she defeated Zoey Stark. She then defeated Maxxine Dupri on the December 11 RAW. Nile has worked a Fatal 4 Way tag team match and a Battle Royal on RAW, but her last TV singles match was a NXT Level Up win over Valentina Feroz in late October.

Updated WWE preview for Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley

Tonight's RAW Day 1 special will feature at least two women's division matches - Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, plus Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley.

Nile vs. Ripley could be a huge deal for the Diamond Mine member if she wins, as she has never held a title while with the company – on the main roster or in NXT. The updated match preview from the official RAW website reiterates how The Eradicator is voluntarily defending her title tonight.

"Rhea Ripley is out to teach Ivy Nile that it is unwise to mess with The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. So much so that she will voluntarily put her Women’s World Championship on the line to show just how little she thinks of her challenger. Is Ripley underestimating the dangerous Ivy? Find out at WWE Day 1, Jan. 1 at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw on USA," WWE wrote.

WWE also stressed the creative angle of Ripley "teaching a lesson" to Nile, which could be a hint at how the match will be booked.

What is your prediction for Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley on RAW tonight? Is Ivy Nile ready for a big title push? Sound off in the comments below!

