Where is WWE RAW Day 1 this week? (January 1, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

The pro wrestling industry will welcome the New Year with WWE RAW Day 1 this week. The episode of the red brand takes place on Monday, January 1. It is set to feature big names such as Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley in action. Let’s take a look at the location, time, match card, and much more.

WWE RAW Day 1 goes down live at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It is the first in a series of special shows set for WWE New Year’s Knockout Week. The festivities kick off on Monday and are set to continue till Friday.

The following is the complete list of WWE’s televised and non-televised events that are set to air in the first week of January:

RAW: Day 1 (Monday)

NXT: New Year’s Evil (Tuesday)

Best of The Bump 2023

The Best of 2023 PLEs

WWE 2024 Preview Special

SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution (Friday)

WWE RAW Day 1: Venue & Timing

City: San Diego

Venue: Pechanga Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for Monday Night RAW?

Fans looking to buy tickets for the upcoming episode of the red brand should go to AXS’s website. Tickets are priced between $20 and $110 for the show.

What’s on tap for WWE RAW Day 1?

The New Year’s special edition of Monday Night RAW features a stacked line-up with several title matches. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath had previously failed to beat the Visionary for the title at Crown Jewel 2023.

McIntyre also injured Rollins during their interaction on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. He took out Rollins with an inverted Alabama Slam. It remains to be seen if the champion will be at his one hundred percent in the match.

Next up, we have Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s World Championship. Mami made history in 2023 by being crowned as the inaugural Women’s World Champion. She successfully defended her title against a litany of stars. Will she be able to retain her title against the tough-as-nails Ivy Nile?

Also set for WWE RAW Day 1 is a singles match-up between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Nia infamously broke Lynch’s nose five years ago on WWE RAW. She also overpowered The Man during their last interaction on the red brand. Who will come out as the winner in this highly-anticipated match-up?

Finally, fans will get to witness new contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark take on Natalya and Tegan Nox. The winners of this match will earn a future tag team title shot against champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Share your predictions for WWE RAW Day 1 with us in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.