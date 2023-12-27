4 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1- Absent star to return, new champion crowned?

Seth Rollins is set for a title defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE RAW Day 1 next week. The latter has been vying to become a World Champion for a while and has even turned over to the dark side to further his agenda. However, in the world of professional wrestling, anything can happen.

For this list, we will look at four possible endings for the clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WWE RAW Day 1.

#4. Drew McIntyre could meet a ghost from his past

It has been noted that Drew's recent anger and heel turn began after Jey Uso joined the RAW brand. However, it wasn't the former Bloodline member with whom The Scottish Warrior feuded recently, but Sami Zayn.

Drew took out Sami early this month during a match and rubbed salt over the wound by attacking the latter backstage. This has written off Zayn from television after reports suggested he requested time off. However, The Great Liberator recently returned to action on WWE's MSG event, and it may continue until RAW Day 1.

Zayn could return during Drew and Seth's match and cost the challenger the title. Sami could choose to cause a disqualification, but it would most likely be a sneak attack to ensure his rival won't win the gold.

#3. Seth Rollins' rival could begin his Road to WrestleMania

While Drew has Sami to worry about, so does The Visionary. He recently made his thoughts clear about CM Punk, who returned just last month at Survivor Series. Both men already had their confrontation, and the champion ensured Punk knew he was hated. On the other hand, the former AEW star also announced his intentions to dethrone Seth.

Punk's announcement of joining the Royal Rumble has excited fans of the possibility of him facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. It even divided those who wanted to see Cody Rhodes win. However, Rollins vs. Punk would be interesting even without the title.

Punk could interfere during Seth Rollins vs. Drew on RAW Day 1 and cost the champion his title. In turn, Seth could also interfere during Punk's Rumble match and begin to build a hate-fueled rivalry.

#2. Drew McIntyre leaves with the World Heavyweight Championship

If there's anybody who seriously deserves to have another World Championship run, it would be Drew McIntyre. He had already held the WWE Title after beating Brock Lesnar in 2020, but at the time, fans weren't there to see him in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIntyre has proven to be a strong and dominant performer as a heel or face. He could even utilize his new attitude by securing the win by playing dirty just to ensure he could become World Champion again.

Interestingly, it was also reported that Drew hasn't re-signed a new contract with the company yet, which will end after WrestleMania 40. Crowning him a champion may give him more reason to stay and renew.

#1. Damian Priest could finally cash in

One star who has also been regularly featured in Seth Rollins' title picture is none other than Damian Priest. He became Mr. Money in the Bank in July, and every time he tried to cash in, he would get interrupted.

At WWE RAW Day 1, Damian could finally learn his lesson and strike when both competitors least expect it. When Seth and Drew are down, Damian could rush in and finally cash in his contract. In this way, the Stamford-based promotion could kick off their new year with a new champion.