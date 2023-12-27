Did 39-year-old WWE Superstar spoil his return for Day 1 RAW? Exploring potential spoiler

WWE Day 1 RAW 2024 is set to be the first show of the year from the Stamford-based promotion, taking place on January 1, 2024, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently announced New Year's Knockout Week, featuring special theme editions across all three brands and a few digital-exclusive content pieces to be streamed online.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this show, as WWE has already announced major matches, including a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Recent developments suggest that Sami Zayn has confirmed his return for the Day 1 RAW episode. Following an assault from the Scottish Warrior that led to reports of the former Bloodline member taking a break from television, Zayn posted information about his upcoming appearances.

He is set to be part of the company's Holiday tour before the end of 2023, including tonight's show at Madison Square Garden.

This seemingly confirms Sami Zayn's return for the Day 1 RAW episode. The company is also actively advertising the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion for this special themed edition of Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on Day 1 when Zayn makes his comeback and whether he seeks vengeance against Drew McIntyre during the title bout against The Visionary.

WWE Day 1 RAW: 4 matches are announced for the show so far

As this special edition of WWE RAW marks the opening of the year 2024, the company is determined to deliver an impactful event. Currently, four matches have been announced for the show, including two title defenses featuring Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley putting their championships on the line.

In addition to the title matches, a No. 1 contender match has been scheduled, with the winner earning the right to challenge the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Furthermore, Becky Lynch is set to have a chance at redemption as she faces off against Nia Jax during the show.

You can see the officially announced match card for the show below:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a World Heavyweight Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile in a Women's World Championship match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

With fans highly anticipating this show, it will be intriguing to see what surprises & turns will unfold when the company hosts their special Day 1 RAW.