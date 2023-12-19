WWE Day 1 match card: Becky Lynch to finally get vengeance; Drew McIntyre to kickstart 2024 on shaky ground and more

WWE Day 1 2024 is a special edition of Monday Night RAW scheduled for Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The show's unique theme signifies the company's intention to kickstart the new year with a bang. As of the latest edition of WWE RAW, the Day 1 match card includes four major showdowns.

The first announced match features a clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match was set up by the Stamford-based promotion last week when the Scottish Warrior and Adam Pearce were involved in a backstage segment. The RAW General Manager eventually granted McIntyre another World title shot for this special edition.

On the latest episode, both Rollins and McIntyre were engaged in a heated promo segment that culminated in a brawl between the two stars. The Scottish Warrior stood tall against Rollins, leading many to believe that the former Royal Rumble winner might pull off a significant upset by dethroning Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1 2024.

The Women's World Championship will also be on the line, with Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Ivy Nile. This match came about after Nile laid out a challenge in a backstage promo on this week's show. Ripley confirmed that she not only accepted the challenge but also went to Adam Pearce to make it official.

Furthermore, Becky Lynch is set to seek revenge at WWE Day 1 2024 when she faces Nia Jax. Both The Man and The Irresistible Force have been engaged in a heated feud for the past couple of weeks.

Additionally, a match between Natalya & Tegan Nox facing Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark has also been announced. The winners of this match will be next in line to challenge the new Tag Team Champions, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

For those unaware, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the recent episode of RAW after defeating Chelsea and Piper Niven in a title bout.

So as of writing, the updated card for WWE Day 1 2024 includes the following:-

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a World Heavyweight Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile in a Women's World Championship match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

CM Punk might wrestle first time on RAW at WWE Day 1 2024

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding CM Punk's appearance on this special edition of the red brand. However, preceding this event, the Best in the World will be in action against Dominik Mysterio iat two house shows.

This introduces the possibility of him participating on this special occasion, potentially having a third match against the Dirty Dominik, but this time during a live broadcast.

The inclusion of the Voice of the Voiceless at WWE Day 1 will surely add more excitement to the show overall.