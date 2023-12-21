Why should Sami Zayn not return to WWE for a month? Exploring ideal comeback scenario

Over the years, Sami Zayn has established himself as a prominent superstar in WWE. His storyline with The Bloodline catapulted his career and made him a main event star. Zayn is currently away from television, as the company granted him time off.

The 39-year-old was last seen on the December 4 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to Drew McIntyre. It will be safe to say that he hasn't been doing much on the red brand lately. Since losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Sami Zayn has lost his momentum somewhere.

Therefore, he must remain on hiatus for a month to redeem himself and his character. The former Tag Team Champion should return next year at the Royal Rumble with a more belligerent persona and resume his feud with Drew McIntyre, who put him on the shelves.

He should come back to seek vengeance and eliminate McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble match to a thunderous pop. As a result, this would lead to a full-fledged feud between both superstars. Not only will this give Sami Zayn a much-needed impetus, but it will also give the Scottish Warrior a credible opponent.

Hence, Zayn should remain on hiatus for a month and not return to WWE television until at least the Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on January 27, 2024. This could revitalize his current run and put him back on track, which he seems to have diverted from in the last few months.

Possible plans for Sami Zayn for Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble is WWE's one of the five major premium live events, and the company leaves no stone unturned to make it a grand extravaganza. It is the night that is known for huge surprises and returns, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Therefore, Sami Zayn could return as a surprise entrant in the 30-Men Royal Rumble match. It could give rise to one of the loudest pops, as he is a fan-favorite superstar in the company. His participation in the bout could also determine his next opponent following the premium live event.

However, if WWE is not intending to hold his return, the 39-year-old could come back ahead of the January 27 spectacle. He could have a blockbuster match at Royal Rumble against any top star, seemingly Drew McIntyre, the feud of which could be built following his return.

Hence, WWE might be contemplating either of those directions for Sami Zayn's Royal Rumble 2024 plans. It remains to be seen when the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion returns to WWE television.