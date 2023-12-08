WWE has granted time off to 6-time champion - Reports

WWE has started mapping out its road to Royal Rumble, which takes place in Tropicana Field in 2024. Worryingly, a new report suggests that a 6-time champion was reportedly granted some time off after a recent angle on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, 6-time champion Sami Zayn returned to being a singles star after Kevin Owens was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown for Jey Uso. The Underdog from the Underground has been delivering classics on Monday Night RAW, most recently against Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, an injury angle was performed where Sami Zayn was written off after an attack from Drew McIntyre. According to Dave Meltzer on WON, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was granted time off. Check it out:

"It looked like they were doing an injury angle with McIntyre and Zayn when McIntyre stomped on Zayn’s bad knee. I don’t have it confirmed Zayn will be off for a while due to that, but do know that he had asked for time off recently and was granted it but wasn’t told when that would begin past he was not scheduled for 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec that would normally be built around him as that was during the scheduled break although it is possible they could have him do that show."

WWE Hall of Famer thinks management is ignoring Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has become a staple on WWE RAW since he and Kevin Owens won the titles and got drafted to the red brand. The Prizefighter is now on WWE SmackDown, but Zayn continues to perform on the same brand.

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the former Honorary Uce. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Long thinks management is ignoring Zayn, and he's stuck in limbo. Check it out:

"I think some of those guys that were involved in that, I think they are maybe in limbo. That means that right now, they may be trying to figure out just exactly what they want to do with each one of them. Do they wanna start something else? So, I think right now, it's depending on creative. Once they get something going for these guys, especially Sami Zayn, he's the guy you gotta do something with. He busted his a**, you know what I mean, great guy. Kevin Owens, another guy... so it's basically left up to creative." [0:55 onwards]

Zayn is currently taking some time off from weekly shows.

