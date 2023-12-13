4 things Sami Zayn can do when he returns from injury - Hell in a Cell match with top WWE Superstar? 

Sami Zayn is a beloved WWE Superstar, as he has been wrestling for decades. He first rose to fame as El Generico on the independent wrestling scene and signed with NXT. During his time on the white-and-gold brand, Zayn won the NXT Championship and featured in several intriguing rivalries.

The Underdog from the Underground was later called up to the main roster. While it took some time, Zayn eventually became a key player, winning tag team gold alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, Zayn is currently out of action, thanks to Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Cyborg attacked Zayn's leg, sidelining him from television for the foreseeable future. While the exact details of his situation are yet to be revealed, the former champion is bound to make a massive impact upon his comeback.

This article will look at four ways Zayn could return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming. This includes challenging a top star to a Hell in a Cell Match, moving to Friday Night SmackDown, and beyond.

#4 He could attack Drew McIntyre when he returns to WWE

Drew McIntyre has changed a lot in recent months. Upon returning to WWE television following his post-WrestleMania 39 break, McIntyre seemed in a bad mood. He did not turn heel immediately but got grumpier by the day.

Things really shifted once Jey Uso moved to WWE Monday Night RAW. He despised Jey and anybody who supported the former Bloodline member. Now, he has fully embraced his dark side, as he viciously assaulted his former ally, Sami Zayn, backstage.

When Sami Zayn returns, he could look to give McIntyre a receipt of sorts. The former champion's big comeback could come in the form of a backstage assault. While Zayn is a nice guy, he isn't above doing what he has to do to succeed. Revenge could be extremely sweet, and a surprise attack might be the perfect form of vengeance.

#3 Sami Zayn could challenge McIntyre to a Hell in a Cell match

The Hell in a Cell

Zayn doesn't necessarily have to resort to underhanded tactics to gain revenge against McIntyre. While it would be exciting if he were to jump The Scottish Psychopath backstage, he may decide to get his hands on his rival in a more conventional and intense fashion.

There's a chance that The Great Liberator will return to WWE programming and call Drew McIntyre out. Once face-to-face, Zayn could issue a massive challenge to the former world champion for a Hell in a Cell bout.

The Hell in a Cell match is among the most popular gimmick contests ever. The bout is the perfect stage for a major grudge to be settled. Whether Zayn can withstand a Drew McIntyre beating inside the steel structure remains to be seen, but he is the type to try.

#2 He could move to SmackDown and reunite with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

As mentioned, Sami Zayn has become a top-level player. As part of his rise in the company, The Underdog from the Underground re-formed his tag team with Kevin Owens. The pair won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One earlier this year.

As epic as the moment was, nothing lasts forever. Kevin Owens was traded away from RAW by WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. This effectively ended their tag team, at least for the time being. That doesn't necessarily have to remain the case, however.

There's a chance that Sami Zayn will return on Friday Night SmackDown. If Aldis can work out a deal for a new trade, The Underdog from the Underground could make the move and reunite with his best friend, Owens.

#1 Zayn could stand up to CM Punk

The final entry on this list is all about CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless made his shocking WWE return at Survivor Series WarGames. Since then, Punk has appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and even at NXT Deadline 2023 this past Saturday.

The Best in the World officially signed with Monday Night RAW earlier this week. He instantly began interacting with various figures, but his segment with Seth Rollins was the most intense. The Visionary promised to keep WWE safe from Punk.

Sami Zayn could return and do something similar. While CM Punk and Zayn might not have beef with each other, the latter could call out the former for disrespecting the company in the past. This could result in a fiery promo battle between the two.

