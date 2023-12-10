WWE NXT Deadline kicked off after Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer in the kickoff show. HBK Shawn Michaels and CM Punk came out to greet the crowd, and the latter teased his decision about which brand he would join before confirming once more that he will make it known this Monday on RAW.

Axiom def. Nathan Frazer (Kickoff Show)

Dragon Lee def. Dominik Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion

Blair Davenport won the Women's Iron Survivor Match

Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King

Trick Williams won the Men's Iron Survivor Match

Kiana James def. Roxanne Perez

Ilja Dragnunov def. Baron Corbin to retain the NXT Championship

Rey Mysterio was out with crutches as we headed for the title match, and Dragon Lee was in control early on. Dominik was out alone and took a big hurricanrana before being sent into the corner and getting caught in an armbar.

Dominik got a big DDT on the apron, and Lee was bleeding from the mouth after. The champ hit the three amigos after taunting his dad with the Guerrero shoulder shake. Dom got the near fall but broke it up himself to keep the match going.

Lee got a stomp on the ropes before hitting a big boot and a dropkick in the corner. Lee countered the 619 before getting a powerbomb for a near fall. Dominik took the Asai DDT before Lee picked up the win!

Result: Dragon Lee def. Dominik Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: B+

Women's Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline

Fallon Henley and Blair Davenport were the first ones into the ring and the two traded pin attempts early on before Henley got a big strike to the face for a near fall. Tiffany Stratton was in next and she and Davenport teamed up against Henley.

Stratton turned on Davenport eventually and kicked her down before getting a big Alabama Slam on Henley. Blair took Stratton out before she could get the pin and picked up the pin herself.

Kelani Jordan joined the match, and Henley came back shortly after before getting a pin on Stratton with a Shining Wizard. Lash Legend came in as the clock hit 15 mins and cleared the ring with a botched Tower of Doom, leading to two double slams from the corner.

Lash pinned Henley and Stratton before getting two points off the double pin, securing the lead. Meta Four came out and blocked the penalty box door trapping Henley and Stratton inside before Fallon tried to climb up the top but got put through the announce desk.

Stratton hit a dive from on top of the penalty box before Henley broke up a pin from Tiffany in the ring. Davenport got a pin on Kelani making the score tied at two with Legend.

Stratton got her first point by pinning Lash Legend before Jordan hit a 450 splash for a near fall. Davenport got a third pin on Henley before the clock counted down and walked away with the victory.

Result: Blair Davenport won the Women's Iron Survivor Match

Davenport called out Lyra Valkyria after the match and the champ was on her way to the ring when Cora Jade made her return and took her out on the ramp.

Grade: A

Lexis King vs. Carmelo Hayes at WWE NXT Deadline

Melo came in off the bat and refused to shake King's hand before the match before getting some big moves followed by a dropkick before Lexis headed outside for a breather. King came back with some big strikes and got a stomp before trying for a single-leg Boston Crab.

King wanted a handshake once more but Melo flipped him off before the two dropped outside from the top rope. Melo looked like he hurt his knee but came back with a springboard clothesline. King hit a jackhammer for a near fall before Melo hit Nothin' But Net and picked up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King

After the match, Lexis King got on the mic and declared that he wasn't the one who attacked Trick Williams and that he got involved just so that he could get the match at Deadline.

Grade: A-

Cora Jade was in an interview backstage and said that she would be keeping her next moves a secret until next Tuesday.

Men's Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline

Josh Briggs and Dijak kicked off the match and the latter had the early advantage before getting the first pin. Tyler Bate was in next and hit an exploder suplex before Briggs came back and got his first pin on Dijak.

Bate got the Tyler Driver '97 before Dijak broke up the pin. Bate got his first pin on Dijak before Trick Williams joined the match. Trick got a near fall before Tyler hit him with the airplane spin. Bate got the pin on Williams, taking the lead with two points.

Bron Breakker was out next and hit spears on Briggs, Bate, and Dijak before getting three consecutive falls right away. Williams was in the ring and Bron caught him in the recliner before a brawl broke out inside the penalty box.

Trick hit a big dive on the rest of the superstars before Dijak got his second pin with a big boot on Williams. Bate got a third pin with the Tyler Driver before Bron caught him with the gutbuster. Dijak and Briggs teamed up and cleared the ring before getting double moonsaults and double pins on Breakker and Trick.

Briggs and Dijak took each other out with big boots before Breakker speared Trick through the barricades outside. Dijak put Breakker through the announce desk before Trick got his first pin in the ring.

Dijak was about to get his fourth pin but Eddie Thorpe dragged the ref out of the ring, breaking it up. Trick got a second and third fall before taking Breakker out with a running knee and getting the fourth point with seconds left on the clock.

Result: Trick Williams won the Men's Iron Survivor Match

Grade: A+

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James - Steel Cage match at WWE NXT Deadline

James tried to hit Roxanne with the loaded bag right off the bat but Perez dodged it and sent Kiana into the corner. James came back with some stroke but was repeatedly bounced off the steel cage wall before Roxanne headed up to the top of the cage and Kiana followed her up there.

James tried to drag her down but took a kick before coming back with a powerbomb from the corner. James got a steel chair and Perez took it away before hitting the Poprox but Izzy Dame came in and slammed the cage door into Roxanne's face. James used the distraction to hit a knee strike into the chair and picked up the win.

Result: Kiana James def. Roxanne Perez

Grade: B+

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin - NXT Championship match at WWE NXT Deadline

Corbin got some early takedowns on the champ before the match headed outside and Dragunov hit a German Suplex on the floor. Braon dropped the champ on the announce desk, and Ilja was bleeding from his forehead.

Dragunov missed a top rope senton before taking a clothesline for a near fall. Ilja broke out of a sleeper hold before getting the senton but hurt his own ribs in the process. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Corbin got a top rope chokeslam.

Baron got the Deep Six for a near fall before hitting a brainbuster. Dragunov countered the End of Days before getting the coast to coast. Ilja got three H Bombs back to back before whispering something into Corbin's ear and getting the Torpedo Moscow for the win. The champ looked like he was injured off

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Baron Corbin to retain the NXT Championship

Trick Williams came out to taunt the champ, and Melo came out after him as the show went off the air.

Grade: A