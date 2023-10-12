Rhea Ripley shares cheeky birthday message

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley has sent a cheeky message today on her birthday.

The Women's World Champion turned 27 years old today. The Judgment Day member has an incredibly bright future with the company and has become one of the biggest stars on WWE RAW.

She has not competed since her title defense against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of the September 11 edition of RAW. Nia Jax made her shocking return to the company during the match and attacked Raquel outside the ring. Jax planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop and attacked Ripley following the match.

The Eradicator took to social media today to respond to a wrestling fan who suggested she "better make sure she gets her [birthday] cake." Ripley hilariously responded that she didn't need a cake because she is the cake in her post.

"I don’t need cake, I AM the cake… 💁🏻‍♀️😈," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley on her storyline for WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley will likely be in a massive match at next year's WrestleMania, but she recently disclosed that she doesn't care who her opponent will be.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Women's World Champion stated that she isn't concerned about who wins the Royal Rumble next year or who she will face at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley claimed that everyone who faces her is destined to lose, so it simply doesn't matter who her opponent is.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is." [7:33 – 8:10]

You can check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has been dominant ever since. The title has been rebranded to the Women's World Championship, and The Judgment Day member has continued her impressive reign on WWE RAW.

It will be fascinating to see if Rhea Ripley can hold onto the title until next year's WWE WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

Who would you like to see challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

