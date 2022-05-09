WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shares cryptic update following WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to joining Edge's faction, Judgment Day.

She was revealed as the latest recruit during the Rated-R Superstar's match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. Her timely interference caused the Phenomenal One to lose momentum, and Edge capitalized to pick up his second victory in the feud.

Ripley took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet in which she borrowed the beginning of Edge's theme song. She hinted at what the future holds for the former champion following her latest alliance:

"You think you know me," tweet The Nightmare.

It is worth noting that she was not the only member of Judgment Day to make an appearance during this match. Prior to her interference, AJ Styles was distracted by Damian Priest, who has spent the last few weeks aiding Edge against his rival on WWE RAW.

Styles had previously defeated Priest in a match that saw the latter banned from ringside. However, the former United States Champion still made an appearance.

We also saw Finn Balor attack Priest to get him out of the equation before he could do anything. Unfortunately, that didn't help Styles, as Ripley was lurking in the corner, dressed in all black with a mask on her face.

Rhea Ripley's current run on WWE RAW

Until recently, The Nightmare was competing in the women's tag team division alongside Liv Morgan. However, following a string of losses, Rhea Ripley turned on her partner.

She has now pledged allegiance to Edge and could look to extend Judgment Day's influence in the women's division. While she is expected to have a final match against Morgan, it won't be long until we see her demand a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

