Rhea Ripley shares goodbye message; Nia Jax reacts

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 02, 2025 21:12 GMT
Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW
Nia Jax on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley on RAW [Photo Credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is approaching two months as Women's World Champion, and that means she constantly has a target on her back. Being in WrestleMania season exacerbates the risk, but the champ just received, and used, a bit of advice from a fellow superstar Nia Jax.

The Eradicator and The Irresistible Force were in Canada this weekend with the rest of the WWE roster. Saturday's Elimination Chamber saw Jax and Candice LeRae lose to Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton, while Ripley faced off with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY after the Women's Chamber Match. Belair earned a WrestleMania 41 title shot with the win, but Ripley must first defend against SKY on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Ripley and the rest of the crew were ready to leave the cold weather of The Great White North for sunny Orlando. The RAW Superstar took to X (fka Twitter) today to say goodbye to Canadian members of the WWE Universe, attaching new selfies to the post.

"GOOD BYE Canada. ❄️👋," Rhea Ripley wrote with the photos below.
Jax was quick to respond with what she believed was urgent advice. Around ten minutes later, The Irrisistible took to the comments section of Ripley's post to suggest she speed her departure up a bit. Rhea replied to confirm that she did take the advice.

"Get out as fast as you can," Nia Jax commented.
Ripley takes Jax&#039;s advise [Photo Credit: Screenshot of comments on Rhea Ripley&#039;s Instagram post]
Ripley takes Jax's advise [Photo Credit: Screenshot of comments on Rhea Ripley's Instagram post]

Jax's advice to Ripley seems to indicate friendly terms between the two, but they have done battle a few times in the last year as Elimination Chamber 2024 saw Rhea retain the Women's World Championship over Nia. The same result went down on January 25 of this year at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rhea Ripley to defend on WWE RAW

WWE will present another loaded RAW episode on Monday from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Below is the updated lineup:

  • Elimination Chamber fallout;
  • Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY; winner will defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41;
  • World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers.
WWE and the arena have the following superstars advertised: Gunther, Penta, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles. Jade Cargill is expected as a follow-up to Elimination Chamber, and John Cena is also rumored to be appearing.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
