Rhea Ripley reportedly worse for wear after spot with Nia Jax; update on the situation

Rhea Ripley has made the first successful title defense in her second reign as WWE Women's World Champion. Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII saw Ripley barely survive Nia Jax to retain. The champion previously revealed a wound from their encounter on the blue brand, but backstage sources have just revealed more to the story.

The Eradicator vs. The Irresistible Force III opened the first WWE SNME special of 2025. Jax attacked Ripley during the formal ring introductions, and the brutality continued from there until the bell. The champion held her own, but the challenger dominated for the most part until Ripley blocked a second Annihilator by lifting Jax for an Electric Chair slam. Rhea went on to nail a Riptide after two previous failed attempts, then covered her opponent for the pin to retain her title at just over nine minutes.

Trending

Ripley previously took to social media to reveal how she had suffered a bruised right eye during the battle with Jax on Friday's SmackDown. Since SNME, there have been rumors of the Australian Superstar being hurt elsewhere during the match. While these rumors are unconfirmed, a new Fightful Select report could serve as potential evidence in support of the talk and speculation.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Ripley reportedly "had the wind knocked out of her" during one of the more physical spots with Jax, according to sources. The champion was said to be OK after the match, and apparently will not miss any in-ring time based on early word from people in the know.

Rhea Ripley was OK after SNME, but along with the aforementioned bruise, it's safe to say the 28-year-old is worse for wear today. WWE is less than one week away from the Royal Rumble, but Ripley is not currently booked for the event.

Rhea Ripley set for WWE RAW and Royal Rumble

Monday's WWE RAW will air live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. This will be the red brand's go-home show for Royal Rumble, featuring the fallout from SNME XXXVIII.

Rhea Ripley has not been announced for the Royal Rumble as of this writing, but that could change on RAW. The Eradicator stated after SNME that she will defend at WrestleMania 41 against any potential Women's Royal Rumble winner. It's not clear if Ripley will wrestle some sort of singles match at The Rumble, or just make an appearance, but we should know more after Monday.

Rhea Ripley is currently advertised for Saturday's premium live event, by WWE and Lucas Oil Stadium. She is also scheduled for RAW but has not been officially announced for any match or segment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback