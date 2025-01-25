Rhea Ripley displays injury following her latest loss; calls out WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has displayed an injury she suffered, courtesy of Nia Jax. She warned Jax on social media after their Six-Woman Tag Team match on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Ripley and the multiple superstars from the women's division, including the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, were involved in a huge segment on this week's SmackDown. The segment led to a Six-Woman Tag Team match between Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi against Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan secured the win for her side after pinning Belair with a roll-up.

Ripley called out Jax for injuring her during the match. She displayed the bruise the former WWE Women's Champion left on her cheek.

Trending

"@linafanene I thought you wanted to "skip all over my b*tt cheeks" not my face cheeks," Ripley wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story here.

Bill Apter thinks Rhea Ripley will beat Nia Jax

Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley will defeat Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two reignited their feud after The Eradicator became a two-time champion.

With WWE introducing the Transfer Window, many stars are appearing on both brands as they continue to negotiate with the show's General Manager for a permanent move. Nia Jax has appeared on the red brand over the past few weeks and reignited her feud with Ripley. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter predicted that The Eradicator will defeat The Irresistible Force at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I think I've seen some weaknesses in Nia Jax, no offense to Teddy, but I've seen some weaknesses in recent matches against Bayley, where she is handled quite a bit and looks like she is getting hurt. I think she is three-quarters of the way to destroy Rhea Ripley, and Ripley will make an amazing comeback and beat Nia Jax."

On the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Jax lost the WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton as the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Instead of invoking a rematch clause for Stratton's title, she challenged Ripley for her newly won title.

Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on the RAW on Netflix premiere to win the title she was forced to vacate in 2024 following WrestleMania XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback