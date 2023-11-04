Rhea Ripley shares happy moment with 6-time champion as she arrives at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley shared a joyous moment with another Judgment Day member as she arrived in WWE Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been on a roll recently and have a tough challenge ahead of them at WWE Crown Jewel. Rhea is set for the toughest title defense of her career as she is set to defend her Women's World Championship against four other challengers in a fatal 5-Way match.

This match is undoubtedly one of the biggest of Rhea's career and will help establish her as a dominant champion moving forward if she is able to retain.

On the other hand, her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest is set for one of the biggest matches of his career as he faces off against Cody Rhodes. Damian's feud against the American Nightmare has been going on for quite some time and this would be the perfect way to end this.

Despite their tough challenge ahead of them, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest seemed in good spirits as Mami arrived at Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley revealed her post-retirement plans

Ripley is currently on top of her game and is still young. She has a long way to go in this business and is on track to become one of the greatest female stars of all time. Despite being only 27 years old, Ripley is already thinking about her post-retirement plans.

Speaking to Lillian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast, Ripley revealed that once she is done with wrestling, she plans to start a family.

"Oh man, that's a really tough question. I guess glory just means, like, knowing that I did my best and I got as far as I could. I say it all of the time – I don't have many goals in this business 'cause I just want to see how far I can get. I feel like once my career is all done and dusted, and I've done everything I could have possibly done, then that's my glory. Then I can live, and have a normal life, and go have kids. I love wrestling, but when that day comes, I'm going back home and I'm starting a family," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting if Rhea will be able to retain her title against some of the toughest women in her division.

