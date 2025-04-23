Rhea Ripley shares hilarious comment about expanding her family

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley suffered another setback at WrestleMania 41 as she once again failed to recapture the Women's World Championship. However, The Eradicator appears to have picked herself up from the loss as she shared a hilarious social media update following her recent appearance on Monday Night RAW.

The 28-year-old is married to fellow Australian professional wrestler Buddy Matthews. The couple got engaged in August 2023 and tied the knot in June last year. Rhea recently took to Instagram Stories to share a humorous post linking her fascination with getting inked to expanding her family:

"My mum watching me get more tattoos rather than giving her a grandchild," read the post.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

Rhea Ripley shares a humorous post. [Picture courtesy: WWE Superstar's Instagram Story]

The former member of The Judgment Day showed up on Monday Night RAW to save IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer from Roxanne Perez and Giulia. She had a stare-down with The Beautiful Madness before making it clear she was not done with The Genius of The Sky.

Former WWE star predicts interesting storyline for Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania 41

Former WWE star Stevie Richard recently praised IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for their triple-threat match while reviewing WrestleMania 41.

On a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the 53-year-old hailed the booking of the Women's World Championship Match. He noted that the Japanese star needed the title more than the other two. Richards predicted that Ripley and Belair would lock horns with each other, and the winner would challenge IYO SKY for her title at WWE SummerSlam:

"I believe this was booked right for one reason, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, but mainly Rhea and Bianca, who can afford to do the job if the other goes over. How about if neither go [sic] over, and you continue with IYO SKY, who needs the belt to get more over? Rhea and Bianca right now, they have a singles match. They can go off on each other. Winner gets a title shot at SummerSlam is my prediction. But this was an excellently booked match," he said. [From 2:14 to 2:45]

You can check out Stevie Richards' comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair reportedly injured "a couple of her fingers" during the WrestleMania clash. It will be interesting to see if continues her feud with Rhea and IYO or returns to SmackDown to attend to the conflict between Naomi and Jade Cargill.

