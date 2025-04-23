  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley shares hilarious comment about expanding her family

Rhea Ripley shares hilarious comment about expanding her family

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 23, 2025 20:20 GMT
Rhea Ripley on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley suffered another setback at WrestleMania 41 as she once again failed to recapture the Women's World Championship. However, The Eradicator appears to have picked herself up from the loss as she shared a hilarious social media update following her recent appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The 28-year-old is married to fellow Australian professional wrestler Buddy Matthews. The couple got engaged in August 2023 and tied the knot in June last year. Rhea recently took to Instagram Stories to share a humorous post linking her fascination with getting inked to expanding her family:

"My mum watching me get more tattoos rather than giving her a grandchild," read the post.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Rhea Ripley shares a humorous post. [Picture courtesy: WWE Superstar&#039;s Instagram Story]
Rhea Ripley shares a humorous post. [Picture courtesy: WWE Superstar's Instagram Story]

The former member of The Judgment Day showed up on Monday Night RAW to save IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer from Roxanne Perez and Giulia. She had a stare-down with The Beautiful Madness before making it clear she was not done with The Genius of The Sky.

Ad

Former WWE star predicts interesting storyline for Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania 41

Former WWE star Stevie Richard recently praised IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for their triple-threat match while reviewing WrestleMania 41.

On a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the 53-year-old hailed the booking of the Women's World Championship Match. He noted that the Japanese star needed the title more than the other two. Richards predicted that Ripley and Belair would lock horns with each other, and the winner would challenge IYO SKY for her title at WWE SummerSlam:

Ad
"I believe this was booked right for one reason, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, but mainly Rhea and Bianca, who can afford to do the job if the other goes over. How about if neither go [sic] over, and you continue with IYO SKY, who needs the belt to get more over? Rhea and Bianca right now, they have a singles match. They can go off on each other. Winner gets a title shot at SummerSlam is my prediction. But this was an excellently booked match," he said. [From 2:14 to 2:45]
Ad

You can check out Stevie Richards' comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Bianca Belair reportedly injured "a couple of her fingers" during the WrestleMania clash. It will be interesting to see if continues her feud with Rhea and IYO or returns to SmackDown to attend to the conflict between Naomi and Jade Cargill.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications