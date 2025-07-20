Rhea Ripley shares interesting request ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is among the most beloved stars on the WWE roster. The Eradicator recently made an interesting request to her fans heading into Monday Night RAW.

The 28-year-old has often spoken about her love for getting inked. The former Women's World Champion has close to 20 tattoos, ranging from demonic symbols to tributes, with each one telling a different story.

Earlier today, the former member of The Judgment Day took to her Instagram stories to share her tattoo artist, Celeste Payne's, recent message on Instagram. Payne posted an update where she publicly refused any future requests to share the original artwork she had created for Ripley, or for that matter, any of her other clients. The RAW Superstar asked the fans to read the caption of Payne's post carefully and made an earnest appeal to fans to stop making such requests to the tattoo artist.

You can check out the tattoo artist's Instagram post by clicking here.

Rhea Ripley shares her tattoo artist's post. [Picture credits: The star's Instagram story]

Despite recent failures, Ripley continues in her pursuit of the Women's World Championship. She will lock horns with IYO SKY and the reigning champion, Naomi, in a Triple Threat Match for the gold at WWE SummerSlam.

Wrestling veteran points out a major similarity between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley has been crossing paths with The Judgment Day since her departure from the faction. While feuding with the group, she also wrestled Raquel Rodriguez to reignite their NXT rivalry. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently explained how the two archrivals were very much alike.

Speaking in a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out that Ripley was similar to Rodriguez in the aspect of selling for opponents much smaller than her. The wrestling veteran suggested that The Eradicator should follow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's recent advice to Rodriguez to make full use of her size advantage to dominate smaller opponents.

"I gotta be honest, Rhea Ripley is in that same category [as Raquel Rodriguez] as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea Ripley selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash," Russo said.

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

In a recent interview, Raquel Rodriguez welcomed the advice from the WWE Hall of Famer with open arms, and there has been a visible change in her wrestling style ever since. It remains to be seen if Ripley will also switch to a more dominant style in the future.

