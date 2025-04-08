Rhea Ripley shares intimate moment with female WWE star backstage at RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW was an interesting one for Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator learned she would be competing in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship, but the announcement ended with her being laid out by IYO SKY.

Ad

Following the events of the night, Rhea Ripley went backstage, where she shared an intimate moment with a female star. The moment was later shared on social media. The moment in question was shared between Ripley and her good friend Cathy Kelley. The two stars have always shared a playful friendship, which has been seen often in their respective comments on each other's social media posts.

In this picture, which Kelley shared on X/Twitter, Rhea Ripley can be seen hugging her, and looking like she is on the verge of tears. Kelley was also hugging Mami, but she had a big smile on her face. The 36-year-old acknowledged that it was an "emotional night" in her caption.

Ad

Trending

"twas an emotional night #WWERaw," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The friendship between Ripley and Kelley is special and is sure to continue for a long long time. However, come WrestleMania 41, The Eradicator won't be able to rely on her friend, as she will be alone in the ring with two of the best in the business.

Rhea Ripley was involved in a huge botch last night on RAW

Safe to say, Rhea Ripley got what she wanted last night on RAW. Although IYO SKY laid her out, she was added to the Women's World Championship match, giving her a chance to win back her title.

Ad

However, Mami was also involved in a huge botch during last night's opening segment, and it was courtesy of General Manager, Adam Pearce. Pearce opened the show by calling all three - SKY, Ripley, and Bianca Belair - to the ring.

Unfortunately though, when introducing Ripley, he stated that she was representing The Judgment Day. This, of course, didn't sit well with the former champion, as she hates her former faction, so she criticized Pearce on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Pearce later responded to the post, suggesting that he may have been inebriated while making the announcement. Either way, the botch seems to have been quickly swept aside, and now all focus is back on the Triple Threat bout scheduled for The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More