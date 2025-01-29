Rhea Ripley shares jaw-dropping photo ahead of WWE Royal Rumble; sends a short message

Rhea Ripley shared a jaw-dropping photo ahead of this weekend's WWE Royal Rumble. While she isn't scheduled for a match at the show, The Eradicator will have her eyes on the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Ripley regained the WWE Women's World Championship on the RAW on Netflix premiere by dethroning Liv Morgan. Her first title defense occurred at Saturday Night's Main Event, as Ripley defeated Nia Jax.

On Twitter/X, Ripley sent out a short message while sharing her latest selfie. Mami seems to be enjoying her time in Los Angeles.

"Mami in LA Ft. South park like always…" wrote Ripley.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Check out Ripley's tweet here.

Trending

The other championship that the superstars will have their eyes on is the WWE Women's Championship, held by Tiffany Stratton.

Who could Rhea Ripley face at WrestleMania 41?

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 opponent is yet to be decided. According to WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, she could face Bianca Belair in a singles match.

Currently, there are no plans for Ripley vs. Iyo Sky. The two superstars teamed up during the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024, and The Genius of the Sky also confirmed her participation in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match.

During a live Q&A, the following was noted:

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no."

In April 2024, Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship due to an injury. She returned in July and immediately reignited her feud with Morgan, whom she lost to on a few occasions.

It remains to be seen who The Eradicator will face next in a singles match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback