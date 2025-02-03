Rhea Ripley shares a jaw-dropping picture ahead of Monday Night RAW; real-life partner reacts

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself ahead of Monday Night RAW. The upcoming edition of the red show will air live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, later tonight.

The Women's World Champion sat out the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event following her successful title defense against Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Earlier today, The Eradicator took to her Instagram account to share a message with a mirror selfie. The 28-year-old appears to be ready to appear on Monday Night RAW.

"Happy Monday night Mami ✨," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post here.

Ripley's Instagram post caught the attention of her husband, AEW star Buddy Mathews. The 36-year-old dropped a cheeky comment, jokingly asking Ripley whether she was single.

"Hi there… single? Read your DMs 😂," wrote Matthews.

Buddy Matthews' comment [Photo credits: Rhea Ripley's Instagram post]

Rhea Ripley sends a message to Charlotte Flair following the latter's Royal Rumble win

A returning Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn an opportunity to challenge either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The Queen has yet to announce who she would face at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble could potentially set up a rematch with Ripley. At WrestleMania 39, Mami emerged victorious and claimed the WWE SmackDown Women's Title, later replaced by the Women's World Title.

Rhea Ripley recently showed a lack of interest in going up against Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking to Cathy Kelley in a recent interview, the former Judgment Day member sent out a warning to the multi-time Women's Champion while pointing out she had already upstaged The Queen at 'Mania.

"I just want to remind Charlotte of WrestleMania 39. We've been there, we've done that. I beat her last time. She's been out for a while. She's got a bad knee. I already beat her. I'm done," Ripley said.

You can check out her comments in the video below:

With WrestleMania 41 still over two months away, Charlotte Flair has a lot of time to choose her opponent for the show. It remains to be seen who she will square off against at The Showcase of the Immortals.

