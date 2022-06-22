Rhea Ripley shares message about her WWE return

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share an update about her return.

A couple of weeks ago, Ripley won a fatal four-way match against Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Before RAW this week, it was reported that The Eradicator wasn't medically cleared to compete.

Bianca Belair confirmed Rhea Ripley's inability to participate in the upcoming event without elaborating on her medical condition or how long she would be sidelined. A few hours ago, Ripley teased fans with a one-word tweet and an animated gif with the caption 'soon.'

The Australian Superstar has now posted possible post-workout images on Twitter, titled:

"See you soon."

The Nightmare and fellow Judgment Day members did not make an appearance on RAW this week. She last appeared in a backstage segment where she sent The EST a warning before their now-canceled match. So far, there are no official announcements from WWE or Ripley on the situation or extent of her injury.

Twitter reacts to Rhea Ripley's update

The former RAW Women's Champion's recent post garnered multiple reactions from fans on Twitter.

One fan stated that they look forward to seeing Ripley back in action and winning back the women's title:

Another Twitter user mentioned that she looked like a goddess in her post:

Another fan cheered on The Nightmare:

One user shared a gif of character David Rose from the TV Show Schitt's Creek applauding while being emotional:

One user stated that they could not wait for Ripley's return and that WWE was not the same without her:

This week, a fatal five-way match transpired on RAW between Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Carmella, where the latter won the match.

Rhea Ripley shared a story on Instagram with a snippet of the show's opening segment featuring the six women. Therefore, possibly citing that she was keeping a close eye on the latest happenings on RAW.

