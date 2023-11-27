Rhea Ripley shares NSFW update following Survivor Series 2023

Rhea Ripley seems to be in a good mood despite what happened at the Survivor Series on Saturday night. Ripley recently shared an NSFW update regarding his on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day remains one of the most dominating factions in WWE today despite their defeat at Survivor Series. Ripley's affinity for Mysterio is at an all-time high at the moment.

In a post on her Instagram account, The Eradicator shared an image of her and Mysterio in a cage. She alluded that she's comfortable being locked inside with her man, who is one of the most hated superstars in WWE.

"Please lock me in a cage with him any day of the week," Ripley wrote.

Ripley was not part of this year's women's WarGames match, which was given to SmackDown. Instead, she faced off against Zoey Stark for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title at Survivor Series 2023

Zoey Stark earned a title shot a few weeks ago on WWE RAW after winning a Battle Royal. Stark tried to play mind games with Rhea Ripley during the build-up of their match, even breaking into The Judgment Day's backstage hangout area with Shayna Baszler before Survivor Series.

However, the reigning Women's World Champion was just too much for the up-and-coming Stark. Ripley successfully defended her title at Survivor Series despite the valiant effort from her challenger.

Ripley later appeared in the main event and tried to help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Randy Orton returned to thwart the attempt and help his team with their WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

