Rhea Ripley shares one-word message for 26-year-old star ahead of match at WWE Money in the Bank

Current Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley sends a supporting message to a Judgment Day member, who is slated to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank.

After Night of Champions, Dominik Mysterio’s focus turned to The American Nightmare as the heel faction confronted the latter on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since then, the two men got involved in several cheap shots and verbal smacks. Cody Rhodes asserted that he needed to find out if Dom Dom was even half a man like his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio or if he’s just a Mami’s “little boy.”

This surely rubbed the 26-year-old star in the wrong way, and a match between the Judgment Day member and Rhodes was announced for this year’s Money in the Bank.

Earlier today, WWE 2K23 games shared a post asking the fans if Dominik Mysterio will make Rhea Ripley proud tomorrow at MITB or will Cody Rhodes crush his dreams. The Women’s World Champion sent a one-word supporting message to the 26-year-old.

“Always,” she wrote.

Check out Ripley’s tweet below:

Rhea Ripley was forced to hit Dominik Mysterio at a recent WWE live event

Ripley sent Dominik Mysterio into a big DDT during a WWE show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Damian Priest of Judgment Day squared off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event.

The Archer of Infamy lost the title to The Visionary. While Dom Dom held Rollins, Rhea Ripley tried to deceive the world champion with powder.

But The Visionary kicked back, blinding Ripley, and then escaped by punching Dominik low. Seth Rollins then sent young Mysterio to Rhea Ripley, who laid him out through a massive DDP.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio can emerge victorious next to Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank.

