Rhea Ripley shares one-word message following hectic week in WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared a message on social media following a hectic week. The Eradicator, along with several other superstars, flew to Germany for the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

The 27-year-old returned from injury on the July 8 edition of Monday Night RAW. Although she has wrestled only twice since her return, Ripley has been on every red brand's show. The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day are currently involved in one of the most talked about rivalries in WWE.

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram Stories earlier today to share a picture of herself after a hectic week that saw her fly to Germany to be part of the mixed tag team match on Saturday. The former Women's World Champion also opened the September 2 edition of Monday Night RAW at the Ball Arena in Denver. During the segment, she was also on the receiving end of a brutal attack from Liv Morgan:

"Dead," wrote Ripley.

Wrestling veteran shares honest take on Rhea Ripley's potential WWE match with Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam and sided with Liv Morgan, helping the latter retain the Women's World Championship. The Nightmare has been looking to get her hands on "Dirty" Dom since. She beat up The Judgment Day member during the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

On a recent edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman stated that a match between the younger Mysterio and Ripley would be believable, considering their similar sizes. He suggested that the two lock horns in a one-on-one contest with a stipulation that if Rhea loses, she can not challenge Liv Morgan for a title match at Bad Blood:

"Just from perception in the world we live in today, you don't really wanna have a big guy beating up a girl or the perception of beating up the girl. But I think in this instance, Dom said he'd be open to it. And the way that Chyna's matches were put together back in the day with Jeff Jarrett and a lot of those guys was very believable. It has to be believable. And I think that their sizes are similar. I think Rhea is a bada**. And I think that they could do it in such a way that it would be believable. And if Dom wins, Rhea cannot face Liv as the champion at Bad Blood," he said. [24:57 - 25:34]

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed he is open to facing Rhea Ripley in a singles match. It remains to be seen if WWE will put the two former partners inside the squared circle against one another.

