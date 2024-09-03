  • home icon
  • WWE could book Rhea Ripley vs Dominik Mysterio with a special stipulation, says veteran

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Sep 03, 2024 13:16 GMT
Will Rhea Ripley go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio? (Images credit: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley would love to get her hands on Dominik Mysterio in a WWE match. A wrestling veteran recently suggested the company could book the fight with a special stipulation.

After nearly two years together, Dirty Dom turned on Mami at SummerSlam to side with Liv Morgan. Last Saturday, he teamed up with the Women's World Champion to fight Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin. However, The Judgment Day members lost. After pinning Morgan at the premium live event, Ripley challenged the 30-year-old for a title match last night on RAW. She even asked Dominik to tell his on-screen girlfriend that she would face her anytime at any place.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman suggested that Ripley face Dominik in a singles match. He pointed out that the stipulation could be if Dirty Dom wins, The Eradicator cannot face Morgan at Bad Blood:

"Just from perception in the world we live in today, you don't really wanna have a big guy beating up a girl or the perception of beating up the girl. But I think in this instance, Dom said he'd be open to it. And the way that Chyna's matches were put together back in the day with Jeff Jarrett and a lot of those guys was very believable. It has to be believable. And I think that their sizes are similar. I think Rhea is a bada**. And I think that they could do it in such a way that it would be believable. And if Dom wins, Rhea cannot face Liv as the champion at Bad Blood," he said. [24:57 - 25:34]

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are open to going head-to-head in WWE

Ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin, Dominik Mysterio addressed potentially going one-on-one against Rhea Ripley in an interview with Gorilla Position. The former NXT North American Champion stated that although he does not believe the Stamford-based company would book the fight, he disclosed that he would be open to doing it.

Rhea Ripley later responded to Dominik's comments on X with two words indicating her openness to the idea, "Bring it." The Eradicator previously defeated Akira Tozawa in an intergender match on WWE RAW.

Ripley got her hands on her ex-boyfriend during their Mixed Tag Team fight in Berlin, beat him up, and choked him in the corner. It would be interesting to see if that would happen again in an official WWE match.

