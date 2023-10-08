Rhea Ripley shares one-word message following major title loss at Fastlane

Rhea Ripley was at ringside to watch The Judgment Day lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Fastlane 2023.

The Eradicator was on hand to help her stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest. But in the end, Dominik Mysterio, Ripley, and JD McDonagh's presence actually caused more issues.

Ripley's reaction could be seen from ringside, but she also took to Twitter to make it clear that as the leader of The Judgment Day, she was 'livid' about the title change.

You can view her post below:

The defeat could cause some significant problems for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Last week, Ripley mentioned that she wasn't happy about Dominik Mysterio losing his gold, so how would she now feel about Damian Priest and Balor dropping their title?

Priest was already in trouble for not being able to cover The Judgment Day while Rhea Ripley was sidelined, and now it seems their friendship could be at risk following this title loss.

That being said, Balor took the pin, and McDonagh was the one who caused the loss. Hence, Rhea Ripley could have much bigger issues with the Irish duo.

Do you think The Judgment Day could split on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

