Rhea Ripley shares one-word reaction following her interruption at Edge's match at Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a message through a tweet following her interruption at Edge's match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

The Rated-R Superstar faced Judgment Day member Balor in an "I Quit" match at the Extreme Rules premium live event. After back-and-forth assaults from both Balor and the Hall of Famer, Judgment Day members Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio came into action as they unloaded on The Rated-R Superstar.

Later in the match, Rey Mysterio and Beth Pheonix were also seen inside the ring to safeguard Edge, but the former was sent through the barricades by his son, whereas The Glamazon was hit with brass knuckles by The Eradicator.

Following Finn's historic victory over the 48-year-old, The Eradicator took to Twitter to gloat about her involvement in the match, as she wrote:

"Cunning AF."

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley sent out a warning to Edge and Beth Phoenix following Extreme Rules

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a warning to Edge and Beth Phoenix following The Rated-R Superstar's match at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley mentioned that it was Edge who named her "The Eradicator" and since then she has become one. Before concluding her tweet, Rhea took a shot at The Glamazon as she added that she was earlier "The Nightmare".

"@EdgeRatedR YOU named me the ERADICATOR, so that’s what I became… But before you I was always The NIGHTMARE. Sweet “dreams” @TheBethPhoenix #TheJudgmentDay #ExtremeRules"

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

The Eradicator faced Pheonix after the latter made her appearance inside the ring to save her husband from the heel stable. Despite having the upper hand in the match, The Rated-R Superstar had to go through a brutal assault by the Judgment Day members.

After taking out Beth, Ripley positioned her on a steel chair and took another steel chair to hit her. Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar was being attacked by Balor, The Archer of Infamy and Dominik. Eventually Edge gave up after Ripley made it clear that she would hit Beth on the head with a steel chair.

Despite The Rated-R Superstar's loss, The Eradicator hit The Glamazon with the steel chair before retreating with her stablemates.

