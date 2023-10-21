Rhea Ripley shares one-word update ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley was in the mood to tease her followers on social media as she shared an update a few days after learning she'll be defending her WWE Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel.

The Nightmare faced off against Shayna Baszler this past Monday on WWE RAW. The match ended in a no-contest after a massive brawl between the RAW women's roster ruined the clash. RAW General Manager Adam Peace then booked Ripley to defend her title against Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Ripley's week didn't stop there as she saved Dirty Dominik Mysterio on NXT after an attack by Nathan Frazer. She arrived just in time to pull Dom out of the ring before Frazer could hit the Phoenix Splash.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, it seems like Ripley was in the mood to tease her followers. She gave a one-word update on X, formerly known as Twitter, after her time in the gym plus a little bit of herself.

"Mami 🍑," Ripley wrote.

It should be noted that Rhea Ripley is not advertised for this week's episode of SmackDown. But with Damian Priest and Finn Balor winning back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, The Judgment Day could make an appearance tonight in San Antonio, Texas.

Rhea Ripley tops 2023 PWI Women's 250 list

Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Rhea Ripley as the top women's wrestler in the world for 2023. Ripley topped this year's PWI Women's 250 list, beating out Guilia, Bianca Belair, Jaime Hayter, and Tam Nakano.

It was another accolade for Ripley, who is having an amazing 2023. She won the Royal Rumble match and won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair.

"Mami" also leads The Judgment Day, WWE's strongest faction following the fall of The Bloodline. She has turned into one of the company's biggest superstars despite her status as a heel.

What's next for Rhea Ripley if she successfully defends her WWE Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel?

