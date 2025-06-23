Rhea Ripley shares personal update ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a personal update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator had a wholesome moment with a young fan.

The Triple H-led creative team is all set for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28, 2025. Ahead of the major show, several top WWE stars were present at a recent Fanatics event, including John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley. All the stars shared some wholesome moments with fans during the convention.

Rhea Ripley recently took to X/Twitter to react to a photo of her picking up a young fan on her shoulder. In the post's caption, Mami shared a personal update, revealing that she liked engaging with 'young versions of herself' as if they were plush toys.

Trending

"Collecting little Rheas like they’re Labubus," she wrote.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Check out her post below.

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Nikki Bella wants to face Rhea Ripley

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikki Bella expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley in a match one day. Bella also disclosed that she had been saying this for the past five years.

The former Divas Champion added that whenever she would get a chance to do something with The Eradicator, she didn't want to be a babyface in this storyline.

"I think one day, it would be incredible to work with Rhea Ripley. And I've been saying this for the past, I think, five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do," Bella said.

Rhea Ripley might not be in action at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event as she lost the opportunity to qualify for the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on the June 9, 2025, edition of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Mami's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More