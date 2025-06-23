Rhea Ripley shares personal update ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a personal update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator had a wholesome moment with a young fan.
The Triple H-led creative team is all set for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28, 2025. Ahead of the major show, several top WWE stars were present at a recent Fanatics event, including John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley. All the stars shared some wholesome moments with fans during the convention.
Rhea Ripley recently took to X/Twitter to react to a photo of her picking up a young fan on her shoulder. In the post's caption, Mami shared a personal update, revealing that she liked engaging with 'young versions of herself' as if they were plush toys.
"Collecting little Rheas like they’re Labubus," she wrote.
WWE legend Nikki Bella wants to face Rhea Ripley
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nikki Bella expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley in a match one day. Bella also disclosed that she had been saying this for the past five years.
The former Divas Champion added that whenever she would get a chance to do something with The Eradicator, she didn't want to be a babyface in this storyline.
"I think one day, it would be incredible to work with Rhea Ripley. And I've been saying this for the past, I think, five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do," Bella said.
Rhea Ripley might not be in action at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event as she lost the opportunity to qualify for the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on the June 9, 2025, edition of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Mami's future.