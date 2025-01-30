Rhea Ripley shares photos with CM Punk; sends a one-word message

Rhea Ripley and CM Punk attended a Netflix preview event. On social media, The Eradicator shared photos with the former WWE Champion.

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She successfully defended the title against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event after becoming a two-time champion on RAW on Netflix premiere. Meanwhile, Punk will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ripley shared photos with Punk on social media and sent a one-word message:

"Netflix!" wrote Ripley.

CM Punk recently took a dig at Hulk Hogan during a promo on Monday Night RAW. While hyping up the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, he claimed that would dump Hogan outside the ring if that's what it took to win the Rumble.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo suggested WWE capitalize on Punk's promo and bring Hogan into the scenario:

"If I am writing, and I am booking, and I am sitting there and I am listening to CM Punk's promo of last week, my mind is immediately going to, 'We gotta have Hulk back next week to see what Hulk has to say about CM Punk.' Bro, it's that simple, it's that simple. You make that one phone call, you make that happen, you are gonna turn that show around on a dime. But they pass by these opportunities and give you the same old, same old man."

On this week's RAW, The Voice of The Voiceless was involved in a confrontation with Cody Rhodes, as both men went back and forth over the possibility of Punk challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Punk will be joined in the Men's Royal Rumble Match by Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and other big names. In 2024, Punk and Rhodes were the final two superstars in the Men's Royal Rumble Match with The American Nightmare emerging victorious.

