WWE fumbled a massive opportunity with CM Punk's direction, thinks veteran, following his recent comments (Exclusive)

CM Punk is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE right now, if not the entire pro wrestling business. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that even stars of his caliber are not being utilized well.

In a recent promo segment, The Second City Saint was seen blurting out an apparently unscripted line about Hulk Hogan. During his intense monologue regarding his plans for the Royal Rumble, he declared that he would even toss out Hulk Hogan if the latter entered the match.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that this was a great opportunity for WWE to capitalize on the current heat against Hogan and bring him in. He said:

Trending

"If I am writing, and I am booking, and I am sitting there and I am listening to CM Punk's promo of last week, my mind is immediately going to, 'We gotta have Hulk back next week to see what Hulk has to say about CM Punk.' Bro, it's that simple, it's that simple. You make that one phone call, you make that happen, you are gonna turn that show around on a dime. But they pass by these opportunities and give you the same old, same old man." [6:12 onwards]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Watch the full video below:

CM Punk's dig at Hulk Hogan may backfire, believes another WWE veteran

While many found Punk's remark about Hogan entertaining, Eric Bischoff holds a different view.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE and WCW veteran stated:

"I will argue that if Punk thinks he's going to get himself over as a babyface by taking shots at Hulk, creatively speaking in this scenario, because that's what we're talking about here, he might find himself surprised," Bischoff said. "That's happened before. Ask Rock. The situation is different here, obviously, but I think people are still reading way too much into one appearance and one reaction when I personally see other appearances and other reactions. They're the exact opposites."

Only time will tell what’s next for CM Punk WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback