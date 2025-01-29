"Ask Rock" – WWE legend questions CM Punk's Hulk Hogan dig

CM Punk took a shot at Hulk Hogan during a passionate promo on the January 20 episode of WWE RAW. Eric Bischoff, a long-time friend of The Hulkster, reacted to the segment by questioning whether Punk made a mistake.

On January 6, Hogan received loud boos when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere. Two weeks later, Punk said he would "kill Hulkamania" and eliminate Hogan's "dusty a**" if the WWE legend entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Bischoff was WCW President when Hogan wrestled for the company in the 1990s. On his 83 Weeks podcast, the 69-year-old implied that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is not as unpopular as Punk thinks. He also referenced fans' positive reaction to Hogan when he performed as a bad guy against The Rock at WrestleMania 18 in 2002:

"I will argue that if Punk thinks he's going to get himself over as a babyface by taking shots at Hulk, creatively speaking in this scenario, because that's what we're talking about here, he might find himself surprised," Bischoff said. "That's happened before. Ask Rock. The situation is different here, obviously, but I think people are still reading way too much into one appearance and one reaction when I personally see other appearances and other reactions. They're the exact opposites." [2:38 – 3:17]

Hogan vs. The Rock is widely viewed as one of the most iconic WWE matches ever. After losing the bout, Hogan embraced fans' cheers and became a babyface again.

Eric Bischoff on Hulk Hogan's loyal supporters

Fans have been divided over Hulk Hogan for many years. In 2015, the eight-time WrestleMania main-eventer received backlash after audio emerged of him using racist language. He was also scrutinized in 2024 for publicly supporting Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.

Eric Bischoff remains friends with Hogan and believes the 71-year-old still has lots of fans around the world:

"So, we'll see. I could be wrong. I'm biased, I'm not gonna lie. I don't hide it like some people do. Yeah, Hulk's one of my best friends and I wanna see him happy and I wanna see him successful, and I think people need to be aware that there's still a pretty big fanbase for Hulk Hogan. Maybe not in LA, but in a lot of other places." [3:17 – 3:38]

Hogan's latest WWE appearance was supposed to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. However, he missed the show due to family commitments.

