"Knee- 1 Teeth- 0" – Rhea Ripley shares pictures of recent dental work

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley needed some dental treatment after her match on Monday night RAW this week.

The Nightmare has been at her best since joining The Judgment Day. The nefarious trio took down AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell. She recently won a fatal four-way match that also included Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop to decide the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

She picked up a dental injury during the bout when her knee ricocheted off the ropes and hit her in the face. In the tweet, Ripley also thanked her doctor for successfully completing the procedure.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Knee- 1 Teeth- 0. Thank you @AndersonFamilyD."

A fan also posted an image of the exact moment Ripley hurt her teeth.

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor expelled Edge from The Judgment Day

It was an eventful night for The Judgment Day on RAW as they came out to add a new member to the stable. After an ominous promo from Edge, Balor came out to the ring. He stated that he had embraced the darkness within him and joined the faction.

However, Damian Priest cut a promo stating that the team needed to remove their last remaining limitation. With this, the three members turned on Edge and initiated a brutal beatdown on The Rated R Superstar. Finally, The Archer of Infamy put down the Hall of Famer with a vicious Conchairto.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can derail Belair's dominant run as champ and regain the RAW Women's Championship for the second time in her career at WWE's next premium live event.

