Rhea Ripley shares post making light of her relationship age-gap with Buddy Matthews

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been married to AEW star Buddy Matthews for almost a year after dating for several years. The two Australian stars met during their time in WWE and have been inseparable since their first date.

While the two stars usually try to keep their private life separate from the public, Ripley recently took to Instagram to make light of the fact that there was an age gap between herself and Buddy.

Rhea Ripley even tagged Mattews in the update (Image credit: Ripley's Instagram story)

Ripley even tagged her husband in the update with the video, suggesting an older man is much easier to manage in a marriage.

Ripley is 28 years old, while Matthews is 36, which means that there is an eight-year age gap between them, but it seems that this is something that they have been able to work out.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews were finally able to go on their honeymoon recently

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE at present. With the company doing more international shows in recent years, stars, including the former Judgment Day member, don't have much time off the road.

However, Ripley was able to get some time away from WWE ahead of Elimination Chamber this past weekend, where she and her husband Buddy were finally able to go on their honeymoon.

Of course, Ripley isn't the only member of the relationship who has a busy schedule since her husband wrestles for AEW and needs to be at various events when needed as well.

The couple married last year while Ripley took time off due to an injury. Due to their schedules, they had to wait until February of this year to have a honeymoon. It seems that regardless of the age gap, both stars have adapted to married life well.

