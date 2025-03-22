Rhea Ripley shares rare personal update ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley recently appeared on WWE RAW, hoping to make her way to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Mami shared a rare personal update ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand in Glasgow.

Last year, Rhea Ripley had to deal with two injuries in less than a year as she went on a hiatus twice, prolonging her storyline with Liv Morgan and her Women's World Championship. She regained the title earlier this year, only to lose to IYO SKY heading into WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Mami's personal life couldn't be better, as she's flourishing and shared a rare personal update. Today, she revealed she got a tattoo of her dog with the features of one of her favorite horror characters, Art the Clown from The Terrifier film series.

"This little doggo came into my life at such an important and emotional time. Very happy she will be apart of me forever… While being dressed as one of my favorite horror character’s 🤡 Thank you @celeste.pain ❤️ BellArt," Ripley wrote on Instagram.

Top WWE name wants to face Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair haven't been able to see eye-to-eye heading into WrestleMania 41 due to several reasons. Mami believes Belair was the reason behind her loss to IYO SKY. Meanwhile, The EST thinks Ripley needs to go to the back of the line after she lost the Women's World Championship.

Nevertheless, they are two of the biggest stars in the women's division, and everyone dreams of facing either one or both. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the company's new signee, Jordynne Grace, named both her dream opponents after she joined the Stamford-based promotion.

"[Rhea Ripley?] You know, you have to say that, right? I feel like I have to say that. Bianca [Belair] is a very, very close second, though. I feel like she's so insanely athletic," Grace said. [From 22:48 to 23:00]

It'll be interesting to see when Grace can square off against both names in WWE in the coming years.

